More Whaleoil lunatics think this Israel/UN thing actually matters

exSME wrote

I read [ex National-MP] Wayne Mapp’s comments on [UN Resolution 2334] the other day and felt sick to my stomach. I just naively assumed that the National Party would have the leadership to understand that the price of freedom is eternal vigilance. For most of history people have lived in bondage – the freedoms we currently enjoy have been paid for with out forefathers blood and is not the norm. So I can accept that the National Party might have a policy and go through a charade favouring the two state solution for diplomatic and trade reasons. But to believe that this might actually happen, in the face of the track record of the “Palestinians” and their repeated assertions to the contrary is lunacy. And then to take it one step further and shaft the only democracy in the ME – aligning ourselves with those beacons of freedom, Venezuela, Senegal and Malaysia – words fail me. Add to that the fact that we have spat in the face of the incoming US administration as well as the UK. Really? Seriously? What on earth were we thinking? And the National government thinks if they just look the other way it will all go away. Angry does not even start to describe how I am feeling.

Whafe, another Whaleoil loon responds

Wayne Mapp’s comments on this topic in a thread late last week made my blood boil like it has not boiled in a very long time. The strategic thinking or lack of by the National Party has blown my mind to be honest, I expected far more long term thinking. I don’t say it lightly, National will not get my vote this coming election, is there a better alternative, not at all. But I cant give my vote to a party that makes a decision as has been made. And the subsequent silence has been down right disgusting..

Apparently, this is a beltway issue that only Whaleoil people can get excited about. Of course, nobody else can get excited about it as the main media are on holiday too, and the general public doesn’t even know how New Zealand betrayed a Judeo-Christian democracy and sided with Islamic and despotic countries instead.

It appears that National have no answer beyond “it’s a long-standing policy position”. Thousands and thousands of attempts to get a comment from Bill English have failed. A similar number of attempts to get something beyond “just following orders” from McCully has similarly failed.

We’ve seen Bill English’s office openly communicating with Northland Maori over the parameters of a visit by the PM to their Marae in February. But not a peep… not a SINGLE response to the thousands of questions about Murray McCully and UN Resolution 2334.

Bill English is not John Key. That much is clear. And in an election year, having chosen a leader that previously earned the biggest loss in the party’s history may prove to be the dumbest thing they have ever done.

One thing is for sure. Voters are not letting this one go. And if National is counting their success through media and social media as to how deeply this is felt, and they continue to ignore the real feedback coming directly to their email, they will find out the cost of that later this year.

For New Zealand to side with Muslims against Christians and Jews and say that’s consistent with a long standing policy position is disingenuous. The price of that betrayal will be paid in blood. Real, and political.