Who do people trust?

The Edelman report into where people place their trust doesn’t really provide any surprises. It simply confirms what we already know.

Media are losing their audience. No matter what they say, no matter what they do…

And politicians: career politicians, seat warmers, empire builders, egotists, nutters and plain liars are contributing to a further decline in trust for politicians.

Similarly, due to overcooked stories, hyperbole, lies and Chicken Little doom stories, NGOs like Oxfam, Greenpeace and many others have turned into extremists. Many have taken on a hard left political position at the same time. Result: people no longer trust them.

Traditional media are clueless. They don’t understand that they are part of the problem. And so far, few have changed. News from on-line-only news sources are now trusted even more. And boy does that wind the traditional media up no end.

Basically, it comes down to people placing trust in the judgement of the online media source. It’s a precious thing. Let’s hope we don’t collectively squander this valuable social contract we have with the public.

– Edelman