Media persist in describing Islamic terrorist attacks not as attacks by a person of the Muslim faith but as a “truck attack.” The truck was the weapon not the perpetrator but the media persist in headlines and descriptions that hide or minimise the identity and religious motivation of the terrorist. In the latest ” truck attack ” The terrorist was Palestinian, Muslim and linked to ISIS but you will see him described as a truck driver rather than a terrorist and his weapon of choice, the truck, given responsibility for his barbaric actions in media headlines all over the world.



Tour guide Eytan Rund has described how he shot his ‘entire magazine’ at the driver ‘until it was over’ A Palestinian has rammed a truck into a group of Israeli soldiers visiting a popular tourist spot in Jerusalem, killing four and wounding at least 15 people, in a shocking copycat of the Berlin and Nice terror massacres. Shocking video from the scene shows the driver reversing back over the soldiers, trapping ten under his wheels, during the sickening attack on Sunday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu alleged the attacker ‘supported’ the Islamic State group, though he provided no details on what led to the finding. Speaking at the scene of the attack, Mr Netanyahu said the attacker has been identified and ‘according to all the signs he was a supporter of the Islamic State.’ He says there ‘definitely could be a connection’ between Sunday’s attack, which killed four Israeli soldiers, and recent attacks in France and Germany. The terrorist was shot dead by Israeli forces at the location overlooking holy sites in the Old City … -dailymail.co.uk

What I want to know is who is radicalising all these trucks? But seriously, why can’t they call these attacks what they really are? They are Islamic terror attacks committed by Muslim terrorists who have been radicalised by terrorist groups like ISIS or Hamas. This is why the MSM has lost audience trust, respect and market share. They treat their audiences like idiots. I do not fear trucks, I fear radicalised Muslim terrorists and I don’t appreciate headlines and articles that focus on the weapon rather than the terrorist.

The BBC has a habit of attributing terror attacks to inanimate objects or vehicles. And so it was the case with an appalling truck ramming terror attack that took place in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood of Jerusalem that has, so far, claimed the lives of four Israelis and injured many more. The BBC broke the news with the following:

This gradually progressed to the following:

The BBC appears to be confused as to who or what carried out the attack. Having removed scare quotes from the headline, did a lorry really attack the soldiers? That seems rather strange given that, according to the opening paragraph of the story, a “suspected terrorist” was responsible. So which is it BBC? A lorry or a terrorist? -honestreporting.com