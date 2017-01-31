What will Labour/Green do with Waihopai, Five Eyes and the GCSB?

Labour leader Andrew Little has made it clear there won’t be any change in New Zealand’s international security relationships if his party forms a government with the Greens after the election. Labour and the Greens are working together in the run-up to the election and on Sunday Mr Little and Greens’ co-leader Metiria Turei gave joint State of the Nation speeches in Auckland. They have some joint policies as well, but they don’t agree on New Zealand being part of the Five Eyes intelligence-gathering operation that links the country with Britain, the United States, Canada and Australia. The Waihopai spy station is part of that. After the speeches had been delivered, Ms Turei confirmed the Greens would continue to oppose New Zealand’s participation. Mr Little says there won’t be any changes under his leadership in government. “National security is absolutely vital,” he told RNZ on Monday. “New Zealanders want to know that the way we are running the country is keeping them safe and secure, and that our security relationships are strong as well. “And I am absolutely determined we will maintain those.”

So we would have a Labour/Green coalition where Labour is committed to working with Trump’s America for the purposes of national security and international intelligence gathering.

At the same time, the Green party would actively undermine this. They would have to be kept outside of security briefings. All very weird, really.

But oddly enough, the Green stance is the more consistent one. Labour, as usual, is all over the place. It doesn’t want TPP, it hates Trump, and many other anti-American stances. But when it comes to spying – oh no, if Labour are in charge, then it is important. No matter all the effort to undermine our national security under Key’s watch.

Let’s just be clear: When you have have the Greens in government, any guarantees by Andrew Little that our country’s security relationships will remain the same is worthless. How many times have we seen Labour throw their principles away to attempt a quick win?

I wouldn’t feel very secure with a Green coalition government responsible for our national security. Under any circumstances.

– NZN via Yahoo! News