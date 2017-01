What will Labour/Green do with Waihopai, Five Eyes and the GCSB?

Labour leader Andrew Little has made it clear there won’t be any change in New Zealand’s international security relationships if his party forms a government with the Greens after the election.

Labour and the Greens are working together in the run-up to the election and on Sunday Mr Little and Greens’ co-leader Metiria Turei gave joint State of the Nation speeches in Auckland.

They have some joint policies as well, but they don’t agree on New Zealand being part of the Five Eyes intelligence-gathering operation that links the country with Britain, the United States, Canada and Australia.

The Waihopai spy station is part of that.

After the speeches had been delivered, Ms Turei confirmed the Greens would continue to oppose New Zealand’s participation.

Mr Little says there won’t be any changes under his leadership in government.

“National security is absolutely vital,” he told RNZ on Monday.

“New Zealanders want to know that the way we are running the country is keeping them safe and secure, and that our security relationships are strong as well.

“And I am absolutely determined we will maintain those.”