Guest Post

The media made a big thing of how few people turned up for Trump’s inauguration. They determined it was a negative, a mark of his lack of support and how many voters despise him. It’s a pity that their collective heads are still so far up that orifice at the other end of their body that they didn’t see or understand what was in front of them. Trump couldn’t give a stuff how many Washington ‘darlings’ turned up.

Trump wasn’t elected by the elite, the sycophants who grace the Capital’s halls of power, the sleazy celebrities who scratch each other’s backs (or eyes out) to gain notoriety, the Clintonesque who are bigger than the laws and regulations they make and he certainly wasn’t elected by the arrogant, childish media who continue their desperate campaign to denigrate and undermine.

So President Donald Trump didn’t even bother to address them. Instead he reached out to ‘middle’ America. He spoke to those who have been ignored by a supercilious Obama and a power-at-all-costs Clinton. Trump’s ringing message is – “you will never be ignored again”. He delivered a message of hope to the struggling, the people at the heart of the American economy; the people who have America a great nation despite all its warts and the people who are sick and tired of the hollow and plastic world of Washington.

This is what elected Donald Trump. There was a massive landslide of rejection of:

The political class. Joe the plumber no longer trusts and wants the crawling, sniveling, over paid, over hyped, party protected politicians-for-life. Joe grew to dislike their arrogance and disdain. Joe was insulted by their failure to listen. The media. The good country people across America have had enough of the socialists on TV and newspapers, promoting themselves and their narrow views. Donald talks to his people directly via social media and middle America appreciates his candour. Teachers and educational elites. Parents do not want Washington telling them how to raise their kids, imposing their crude liberal views and taking away their rights and responsibilities as parents. President Trump deliberately chose a charter school supporter as Education Secretary. Parents don’t want their kids forced to use gender neutral facilities. They reject Washington’s idea of ethics. The Obamacare catastrophe. Obama forced his idea of healthcare on America resorting to straight out lying to get Obamacare instituted. He ignored the opposition. He knew best. His legacy is being flushed down the pipes. Judges and the wimpy judiciary. Communities across the centre of America want to see justice done. They sent a strong message to those judges who think they know better and can rewrite the constitution. Climate ‘nazis’. The voters outside Washington and California consider the warming of the planet as being dangerous to be just another hoax run by elitists and catastrophe merchants bleeding the public purse. Its not a priority for them and they reject their hard earned taxes being spent on frivolous UN projects and so-called scientific experiments that rig the numbers driven more by politics than genuine science.

The majority of voters outside of the Californian aberration don’t necessarily like Mr Trump or his past shenanigans. They shudder at some of his wild, off the cuff remarks and they may not be proud of parts of his record but he isn’t Washington, he is not part of the political party troughers for life, he isn’t bowing to the elitists and socialists in the media, he doesn’t suffer fools gladly and he has been successful in something he has done with his own ability.

They know he wants to make America great again and they hear him when he says “you will never be ignored”. As of now they trust him to deliver.