Winston v Morgan

Who would you pick?

Morgan, an economist, challenged Ratana followers to call out Winston Peters and his party who he claims do not support Māori, and has effectively labelled the party racist against Māori.

Morgan’s went further, calling Peters an “Uncle Tom” – possibly one of the strongest and most inflammatory insults that could ever be laid at a Māori person on a marae.

There was an audible gasp from the audience attending.

‘Uncle Tom’ is a racially-charged epithet once used to describe slaves in the pre-abolition United States who were considered too subservient to their owners.

He also compared Peters to former ACT Party leader Don Brash, saying they were “black-and-white facsimiles of each other”.