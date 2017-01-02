Word of the day

The word for today is…
festschrift (noun) – A volume compiled as a tribute, especially to a scholar, consisting of articles or essays relating to the honoree’s work or interests.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : “volume of writings by various scholars presented as a tribute or memorial to a veteran scholar,” 1898, from German Festschrift, literally “festival writing”
Don't forget to give yourself the fast AD FREE Whaleoil experience! Click Here to subscribe to ad-free Whaleoil. (You'll be giving us a present too!)