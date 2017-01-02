Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Word of the day

by Korau on January 2, 2017 at 6:15am

The word for today is…

festschrift (noun) – A volume compiled as a tribute, especially to a scholar, consisting of articles or essays relating to the honoree’s work or interests.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : “volume of writings by various scholars presented as a tribute or memorial to a veteran scholar,” 1898, from German Festschrift, literally “festival writing”

 

