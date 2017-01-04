Word of the day

The word for today is…

genuflection (noun) – 1. To bend the knee or touch one knee to the floor or ground, as in worship.

2. To be servilely respectful or deferential; grovel.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : “Act of bending the knee,” especially in worship, early 15th century, from Middle French génuflexion (14th century) and directly from Medieval Latin genuflectionem (nominative genuflexio) “bending of the knee,” noun of action from past participle stem of Late Latin genuflectere “genuflect,” properly genu flectere “to bend the knee,” from Latin genu “knee” + flectere “to bend”.