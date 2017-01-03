Word of the day

The word for today is…

duplicity (noun) – 1 (a) Deliberate deceptiveness in behavior or speech.

(b) An instance of deliberate deceptiveness; double-dealing.

2. The quality or state of being twofold or double.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : Early 15th century, from Old French duplicite (13th century), from Late Latin duplicitatem (nominative duplicitas) “doubleness,” in Medieval Latin “ambiguity,” noun of quality from duplex (genitive duplicis) “twofold.” The notion is of being “double” in one’s conduct (compare Greek diploos “treacherous, double-minded,” literally “twofold, double”).