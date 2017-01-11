Word of the day

The word for today is…

etiolate (verb) – 1. (Botany) To cause (a plant) to develop without chlorophyll by preventing exposure to sunlight.

2 (a) To cause to appear pale and sickly.

(b) To make weak by stunting the growth or development of.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : “Turn (a plant) white by growing it in darkness,” 1791, from French étiolé, past participle of étioler “to blanch” (17cth .entury, perhaps literally “to become like straw,” from Norman dialect étule “a stalk,” Old French esteule “straw, field of stubble,” from Latin stipula “straw”.