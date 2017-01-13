Word of the day

The word for today is…

emolument (noun) – Payment for an office or employment; compensation.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : Mid-1th 5entury., from Old French émolument “advantage, gain, benefit; income, revenue” (13th century) and directly from Latin emolumentum “profit, gain, advantage, benefit,” perhaps originally “payment to a miller for grinding corn,” from emolere “grind out,” from assimilated form of ex “out” + molere “to grind”.