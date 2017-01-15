Word of the day

The word for today is…

unitarian (noun) – 1. An adherent of Unitarian Universalism.

2. A monotheist who is not a Christian.

3. A Christian who is not a Trinitarian.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : 1680s, “one who rejects the doctrine of the Trinity,” from Modern Latin unitarius (1650s), from Latin unitas (see unity) + -ian. Applied to Muslims and other non-Christian monotheists, but especially (and with a capital -u-) of a Christian body originally founded upon the doctrine of unipersonality. The American Unitarian Association formed in 1825. As an adjective from 1680s.