Word of the day

The word for today is…

libertarian (noun) – 1. One who advocates maximising individual rights and minimising the role of the state.

2. One who believes in free will.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : 1789, “one who holds the doctrine of free will” (especially in extreme forms; opposed to necessitarian), from liberty on model of unitarian, etc. Political sense of “person advocating the greatest possible liberty in thought and conduct” is from 1878. As an adjective by 1882. U.S. Libertarian Party founded in Colorado, 1971.