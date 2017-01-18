Word of the day

The word for today is…

handsel (noun) – 1. A gift to express good wishes at the beginning of a new year or enterprise.

2. The first money or barter taken in, as by a new business or on the opening day of business, especially when considered a token of good luck.

3. (a) A first payment.

(b) A specimen or foretaste of what is to come.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : Middle English (denoting luck): apparently related to late Old English handselen ‘giving into a person’s hands’, and Old Norse handsal ‘giving of the hand to seal a promise’, from hand + an element related to sell; the notion of ‘luck’, however, is not present in these words.