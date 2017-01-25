Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Word of the day

by Korau on January 25, 2017 at 6:15am

The word for today is…

febrile (adj) –  Of, relating to, or characterized by fever; feverish.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : 1650s, from Medieval Latin febrilis “pertaining to fever,” from Latin febris “a fever”

 

