Word of the day

The word for today is…
febrile (adj) – Of, relating to, or characterized by fever; feverish.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : 1650s, from Medieval Latin febrilis “pertaining to fever,” from Latin febris “a fever”
Last Updated: 2017-01-25 20:30:11