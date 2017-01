The word for today is…

jurisprudence (noun) – 1. The philosophy or science of law.

2. A division, type, or particular body of law.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : 1620s, “systematic knowledge of law,” from French jurisprudence (17th century) and directly from Late Latin iurisprudentia “the science of law,” from iuris “of right, of law” (genitive of ius;) + prudentia “knowledge, a foreseeing”. Meaning “the philosophy of law” is first attested 1756.