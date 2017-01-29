Word of the day

The word for today is…

myrmidon (noun) – 1. Greek Mythology A member of a warlike Thessalian people who were ruled by Achilles and followed him on the expedition against Troy.

2. A faithful follower who carries out orders without question. (The “German” defence).

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : Circa 1400, from Latin Myrmidones (plural), from Greek Myrmidones, Thessalian tribe led by Achilles to the Trojan War, fabled to have been ants changed into men, and often derived from Greek myrmex “ant” (from PIE *morwi- , but Watkins does not connect them and Klein’s sources suggest a connection to Greek mormos “dread, terror.” Transferred sense of “faithful follower” is from circa 1600.