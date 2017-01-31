Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Who will decide what a hate crime is?
Word of the day

by Korau on January 31, 2017 at 6:15am

The word for today is…

traduce (verb) – 1. To make false or malicious statements about (someone) in order to cause humiliation or disgrace.
2. To fail to uphold; disregard or violate.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : 1530s, “alter, change over, transport,” from Latin traducere “change over, convert,” also “lead in parade, make a show of, dishonor, disgrace,” originally “lead along or across, bring through, transfer” (source also of French traduire, Spanish traducir, Italian tradurre), from trans “across, beyond” + ducere “to lead”. Sense of “defame, slander” in English is from 1580s, from Latin traducere in the sense of “scorn or disgrace,” a figurative use from the notion of “to lead along as a spectacle.”

 

