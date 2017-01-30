The Labour and Green parties’ State of the Nation event was totally missable. But you do need to know the highlights. This is the Green party’s own press release — in full!
The Green Party has today outlined its vision for a fairer, inclusive and forward-thinking New Zealand, and its commitment with Labour to changing the government in 2017.
The two parties held a joint state of the nation event for the first time ever in Auckland today, in front of hundreds of supporters.
“The Green Party will be a strong, progressive part of New Zealand’s next government, and we are excited to work together with Labour to create the change Aotearoa needs,” said Green Party Co-leader Metiria Turei.
“We’ve put National on notice today – 2017 will mark the end of this tired, visionless government that’s run out of ideas.
“People have been asking us for years to show what a progressive, pragmatic alternative to National looks like – well, here it is!
“When the Green Party’s in government, we will do what’s right, not what’s easy.
“We will work to wipe out child poverty; to ensure every New Zealander has a warm, dry place to call home, and a decent income to help them pay for it; and to protect every one of our rivers and lakes so that Kiwis can swim in them for years to come.
“I am proud to be the leader of a party that has always stood up for the women, men and children who do not usually have a voice in our places of power.
“This has always been a core value of the Green Party, and will continue to be when we’re part of New Zealand’s next government,” said Mrs Turei.
They’ll wipe out child poverty. Right.
The only way that’s possible is to either change the definition of what child poverty is, or to ensure everyone, and I mean everyone in New Zealand earns exactly the same amount.
One thing I do have to admire the Green party for: they’ve not committed to wiping out Climate Change.