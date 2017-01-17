Yet another example of so called feminists using soft porn to sell their protest

Have you noticed how often feminists like to get their clothes off? They love to use the female body as a means of protest. They write slogans across their naked breasts and stand naked in public while holding a sign. They see nudity as a powerful way to protest and it seems nothing is too offensive for them to use including pubic hair. I would like to provide you all with photographic evidence but the nudity would put our google ad revenue in jeopardy so you will have to settle for a word picture.

The latest attempt to use soft porn to sell a protest comes from Madonna. On her Twitter account, she tweeted a photo that shows pubic hair shaved in the shape of the Nike logo with the words, Yasssssssss! Just Do it!” “1 Million Women’s March!! Be There!!”

This sums up for me the inherent problem with third wave feminism. One the one hand it castigates and humiliates men for ridiculous things like wearing a shirt they don’t like to an award ceremony and on the other hand it thinks it is quite okay to use the female body as an offensive, eye-catching piece of advertising.

Let’s have a look at what third wave feminism did to British physicist Matt Taylor and compare the seriousness of the offence to a recent protest by third wave feminists.

Example one: Third wave feminists found Matt Taylor’s shirt offensive even though it contained no nudity. The shirt was a gift from a woman who designed it herself. They said that the depiction of scantily clad cartoon women holding guns on his shirt was unacceptable.

The European Space Agency’s Rosetta project accomplished one of the most impressive scientific feats in our lifetime. They essentially moved a clunky machine from one speeding bullet onto another, by remote control, from 310 million miles away. It’s hoped this achievement will help usher in a new era of space exploration by teaching us how to exploit the raw materials swirling around the solar system. Also, it was really cool. But it wasn’t cool enough for some feminists who found the shirt worn by Matt Taylor, Rosetta project scientist, to be a bigger deal. Taylor’s shirt, designed by a female friend, depicts a bunch of attractive, scantily clad women drawn from comic books holding guns. (Slate’s Amanda Marcotte oddly described their stances as “pornographic poses.”) …What should have been the best week of Taylor’s professional life ended with him weeping on TV as he apologized for his alleged crime. -LATimes.com Example two: Third wave feminists thought that it was acceptable and empowering to take off all their clothes in public and to then use the shock value and lurid interest in their bodies to get attention for their protest by publishing the photos in the press. One hundred women took off all their clothes in Cleveland to protest the RNC “They were willing to go into the mix of the high-pressure danger zone and get naked. It’s really unbelievable.”

…Some critics dismiss Tunick’s work as unchallenging––it’s not hard to get people to pay attention to art when it’s picture of naked ladies….Others have questioned the idea of a man making his fame off of women’s naked bodies, which is a narrative as old as art itself. …The group––which mainly consisted of women who believed that Tunick’s art was empowering––debated which images to include in a press blast… “No one’s looking at a casino when there are 100 beautiful women in front of it,” Tunick interjected with a laugh. -Vice.com Third wave feminism has despicable double standards. When women choose to use their sexuality and bodies as advertising billboards for protests in public they call it empowering but when a man wears a shirt with dressed cartoon women they attack him and demand a public apology.