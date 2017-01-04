“Zero tolerance” for sexual abuse. Who said that?

The pope.

He even said “inside the church”.

I’m shitting you not.

Pope Francis has told bishops around the world they must adhere to a policy of “zero tolerance” for clergy who sexually abuse children and begged forgiveness for “a sin that shames us”. In a letter sent on 28 December but released by the Vatican only on Monday, Francis said: “I would like us to renew our complete commitment to ensuring that these atrocities will no longer take place in our midst.” Since his election in 2013, Francis has taken some steps to root out sexual abuse in the church and to put in place practices to protect children. But victims’ groups say he has not done enough, particularly to hold to account bishops who tolerated sexual abuse or covered it up.

And there, as Heather would say, is the loophole:

The Pope is declaring future cases to be met with zero tolerance. As we have seen, there is close to zero appetite from the Church to deal with historic cases unless they are dragged into courts against their will.

The Church’s favourite technique has been to move clergy to another country. Beyond the grasp of local investigators and law enforcement. And right in the middle of a fresh bunch of unsuspecting innocent people ready for the taking.

The comments, included in a letter about the plight of vulnerable children in general, were some of his most comprehensive on abuse. Anne Barrett-Doyle, founder of the US-based research and monitoring group BishopAccountablity.org, said in an email that the pope’s words were little more than rhetoric. “This pope keeps proclaiming zero tolerance but doesn’t enact it. He knows full well that church law contains no zero tolerance provision. Zero tolerance is mere rhetoric. The sad fact is that the church still has not changed its system to make zero tolerance a binding reality,” she said.

We know the tree by its fruit. And this Pope has proven to be just as protective of his wayward colleagues as all the ones before him.

I hope God has a special place for popes.

– The Guardian