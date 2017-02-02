The Alliance takeover of Labour appears complete

It would appear that with Laila Harre and now Willie Jackson moving to Labour that the hard left former Alliance members are in ascendance inside Labour.

Willie Jackson has dumped the Maori Party and is set to announce he is standing for Labour instead. The Maori broadcaster and former Alliance MP was considering standing for the Maori Party in the Tamaki Makaurau electorate, but sources said he had since been approached by Labour and now planned to stand on the list for them instead. It is expected to be announced by Jackson at Waitangi this weekend – where the Maori Party and Mana are also expected to announce the final outcome of their arrangement in the Maori seats. Jackson is yet to respond to a request for comment. It is understood Jackson had met with Labour leader Andrew Little and believes he will secure a high list ranking to secure his return to Parliament.

That’s interesting. Labour still has the man-ban in place and will need nearly 50% of all places in parliament to go to women. Andrew Little will be number one of course, but on current polling he may well lose his place. Last election Andrew Little was last man in, ironically as a result of the calculation system and Colin Craig’s electoral failure. He was the fifth List MP. If Labour are to maintain their man-ban rule set out in the constitution then most of the top list places are going to have to be women.

I don’t see how they can promise Willie Jackson a high list spot with a realistic chance of getting elected.

Jackson is a close friend of Little’s advisor Matt McCarten. It comes as Labour and the Maori Party prepare to fight it out in the Maori seats. New Maori Party President Tukoroirangi Morgan has been wooing high profile Maori as candidates to try to win back some of the Maori seats, although so far only Maori Party co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell and Howie Tamati have been selected as candidates in Waiariki and Te Tai Hauauru respectively. It is a strategic poaching by Labour – the Maori Party had hoped Jackson’s profile would help them win back the Auckland-based Tamaki Makaurau electorate which was won by Labour’s Peeni Henare in 2014 after nine years as former Maori Party co-leader Pita Sharples’ seat. Jackson was a former Alliance colleague of Laila Harre who has now also joined Labour, but does not intend to run for Parliament this year.

The Alliance takeover, at least in Auckland appears complete.

Labour can’t claim to be moderate any longer.

The hard left and unions dominate now, and even control who is leader.

When you add into the mix the extreme hard left of the Green party then you have a recipe for disaster.

– NZ Herald