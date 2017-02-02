Andrew Little: “Stop the Muslim Ban”

Andrew Little is on a mission

Together, let’s stand up for our values and make sure people around the world know New Zealanders don’t agree with President Trump’s ban.

Will you stand up for our values and sign a petition asking Bill English to tell President Trump to end the ban?

That’s not good enough. We’re proud of New Zealand’s values, and we have a long history of standing up for them – even against our more powerful allies.

Yet our Prime Minister, Bill English, has failed to condemn the policy: repeatedly refusing to tell New Zealanders that he’ll raise the issue in any conversations he has with the new President.

New Zealanders believe in inclusivity and embracing our diversity, and our leaders should be denouncing President Trump’s Muslim Ban.

He’s even detaining citizens from these countries at the border. It’s a policy that is racist, prejudiced and wrong.

You have probably seen the news that US President Trump is banning citizens of some Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States – even if they’ve already met entry criteria.

Geoff decided to school Angry Andy by writing back:

Dear Andrew,

Your email “Stop The Muslin Ban” is factually incorrect

It is almost impossible to have a reasonable discussion of the refugee and immigration issues, because it’s been sentimentalized and politicized beyond the realm of rational thought.

The order applies to all citizens of Iraq, Iran, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. It does not specify Muslims. The indefinite hold on Syrian refugees will affect Christians and Muslims alike.

The seven nations named in Trump’s executive order are drawn from the Terrorist Prevention Act of 2015. The 2015 “Visa Waiver Program Improvement and Terrorist Travel Prevention Act of 2015” named Iraq, Iran, Sudan, and Syria, while its 2016 update added Libya, Somalia, and Yemen.

“These are countries that have a history of training, harbouring, exporting terrorists. The USA can’t keep pretending and looking the other way” Obama banned immigration from Iraq, and Carter banned it from Iran

Barack Obama, banned immigration from Iraq, for much longer than Trump’s order bans it from the seven listed nations, and none of the people including you melting down today uttered a peep of protest.Obama took 6 months to review screening for 1 country. Trump will take 3 months for 7 countries.

Trump’s refugee caps are comparable to Obama’s pre-2016 practices; Trump caps refugee admissions at 50,000 per year which is roughly the same as President Obama’s admissions in 2011 and 2012, and not far below the 70,000 per year cap in place from 2013 to 2015.

Obama had fairly low caps on refugees during the worst years of the Syrian civil war. He didn’t throw open the doors to mass refugee admissions until his final year in office. Depending on how Trump’s review of Syrian refugee policy turns out, he’s doing little more than returning admissions to normal levels after a four-month pause for security reviews.

The Executive Order is legal: The President has clear statutory authority to take these actions. As noted, his predecessors did so, without much controversy.

Most of the legal arguments against Trump’s order s are entirely specious, such as attacking him for “banning an entire religion,” which the order manifestly does not do Critics of the order (like you) have a political opinion that it will in effect “ban Muslims,” but that’s not what it says. Designating specific nations as trouble spots and ordering a pause is entirely within the President’s authority, and there is ample precedent to prove it.

The Executive Order is a security measure, not an arbitrary expression of supposed xenophobia.Obama used this same law at least six times between 2010 and 2014 against people in Iraq, Iran, Syria, and Crimea without even a whimper from you or the Labour Party or the Greens, or the establishment globalist media. Peculiar how that works.

Our Prime Minister, Bill English, is entirely correct not to condemn President Trump’s policy or tell New Zealanders that he’ll raise the issue in any conversations he has with the new President. The USA is a sovereign democratic nation at liberty to make policy to suits its needs without condemnation from New Zealand. Exactly the same applies to New Zealand. If you were Prime Minister you would take umbrage if a democratic country were to condemn your policy.

Your last two paragraphs suggesting that our leaders should be denouncing Presidents Trump’s Muslim Ban and ensure that people around the world know New Zealanders don’t agree with President Trump’s ban are totally incorrect. It is not a Muslim Ban and as stated above, USA is a sovereign democratic nation at liberty to make policy to suits its needs without condemnation from New Zealand.

For your consideration.

Geoff [name and address redacted]