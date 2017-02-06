All Blacks and doping – the kind of mud that must not stick

Patrick Tuipulotu has tested positive for a banned substance. And the All Blacks have gone into a media lock-down.

In a joint statement, NZR and the Rugby Players Association said the 24-year-old lock forward was provisionally suspended, according to World Rugby Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) regulations, after learning of the test in November 2016. They said Tuipulotu was shocked by the result. They were trying to identify the source of the substance, which was specified on the agency’s prohibited list. Both NZR and the Players Association said they had strict confidentiality obligations and would not release any further information.

The All Blacks are world famous for being the best cheaters on the field. But if Tuipulotu has been a naughty boy, the All Blacks have a bigger problem in trying to keep the idea of an world cup squad also cheating off the field.

They will have to throw him to the wolves and hope that none of the mud sticks to the rest of the team, or for that matter, the management.

– RNZ