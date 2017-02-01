Out in the cold, thanks Murray

This is a telling statement from Patrick Gower:

The Government still has no idea if New Zealand’s dual citizens will get an exemption from the ban. New Zealand, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom are all part of an intelligence alliance with the US known as Five Eyes. So far New Zealand is the only one of the Five Eyes nations whose dual citizens are waiting for confirmation of an exemption from Trump’s travel ban. Unusually, Prime Minister Bill English did not front for his usual press conference after Cabinet today. In the five days since the order was issued, the Government has only issued a statement saying that the embassy in Washington is continuing to “work urgently to gain further information”.

That is very telling.

NZ diplomats without sufficient prioritised access are unable to get any clarity from their US counterparts.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was able to get a result, confirming with the White House that Australian passport holders were able to travel to the US, even if they held dual nationality. New Zealand’s ambassador in Washington is Tim Groser, who is clearly failing to break through. The US embassy in Wellington is also silent. So in the Beehive a new Prime Minister waits, for a phone call from The Donald.

NZ is clearly out in the cold.

We were warned, “the path to the White House is by way of Jerusalem”, not via Riyadh as The Member for Saudi Arabia, Murray McCully, would have you all believe.

It certainly looks like Bill English needs to get his blanket and insect repellent, it is going to be a long cold night until Donald Trump calls him, if ever.

Siding with terrorists has consequences and it looks like we are suffering them. The phone is off the hook at the White house to dopey old Bill and his little sidekick Murray.

– Newshub