Dodgy is as dodgy does

Nothing in this story smells right:

Revelations that Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Authority (Cera) staff tried to do commercial property deals for their own company will be investigated by the Prime Minister’s Department and the State Services Commission. A Stuff investigation revealed on Saturday that three Cera staff employed to facilitate investment in the Christchurch rebuild tried to arrange property deals through their own company for a finder’s fee (in one case $300,000). Greater Christchurch Regeneration Minister Gerry Brownlee has told Stuff the Department for Prime Minister and Cabinet (DPMC) and the State Services Commission (SSC) would investigate the private arrangements.

Sniff, sniff, nope not a great smell, best investigate.

State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes said the issues were, on face value, a matter of concern. “In general, having a private business in the same area as a public servant’s official responsibilities would be highly problematic and is most likely to be unacceptable. “It would be completely unacceptable for any public servant to use their position to advance private business interests,” he said.

There seems to be a clear conflict of interest in all this. Public servants at all levels, but in particular in local bodies seem to have forgotten the public bit and certainly the servant part as well.

Good to see an investigation taking place.

– Fairfax