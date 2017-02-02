The Mt Albert by-election freak show has got its cast list published

The Electoral Commission has released the candidate and voting place details for the Saturday 25 February by-election in the Mt Albert electorate.
Thirteen candidates are seeking election as the Mt Albert Member of Parliament. Four advance voting places will be available, and 23 voting places will be open on election day.
Nominations for the by-election have closed, and the following candidates have been confirmed:
AMOS, Adam – Independent
ARDERN, Jacinda – Labour Party
ARTHUR, Dale – Independent
BRIGHT, Penny – Independent
BROWN, Patrick – Communist League
CAROLAN, Joe – Socialist – People Before Profit
GENTER, Julie Anne – Green Party
GRAY, Abe – The Cannabis Party
SIMMONS, Geoff – The Opportunities Party (TOP)
SMYTHE, Simon – NAP
TOMAR, Vin – New Zealand People’s Party
VAN DEN HEUVEL, Anthony Joseph J – Human Rights Party
WAKEMAN, Peter – Independent
“Now that nominations have closed, we can start to print and distribute ballot papers ready for the start of advance voting,” says Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright.
Advance voting will be available from Monday 13 February for the Mt Albert electorate.
“If you won’t be around on election day, make sure you vote in advance at one of the four advance voting places around the electorate,” says Ms Wright. “Voting places will only be available inside the electorate on election day itself.”
If National was ever justified for not contending this seat, you only have to look at the absurd list of people above. A better collection of communists, socialists, Marxists and complete loonies you could not hope for. Sharing a stage with these muppets would be a total loss.
I actually pity Ardern and Genter for having to breathe the same air as these lunatics.
The really fun thing is that Gareth Morgan’s TOP party is running. His lack of patience with fools will be tested sorely. I would recommend he leaves his monkey to it, and stays well away from the centre ring.
– Electoral Commission