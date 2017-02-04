National want Northland back

The drought in Northland has just been declared a medium-scale adverse event, which triggers additional support for struggling farmers.

“This is recognition of the extreme dry conditions farmers and growers are facing,” Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy said on Friday.

“Extra funding will now be available if required to coordinate support through local organisations like the Rural Support Trusts.”

In extreme cases, Rural Assistance Payments will be available for farmers in severe hardship.

Mr Guy said his ministry had been closely monitoring the situation in Northland.

“Farmers have been working hard and preparing for these conditions, but things are getting tough and there is little rain forecast in the next couple of weeks,” he said.

“There is significant soil moisture deficits, low pasture cover, low supplementary feed and maize crops have struggled.”

Mr Guy said MPI was also keeping a close watch on the East Coast of the North Island and North Canterbury.