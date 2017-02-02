Nigel Farage pours scorn on London Muslim Mayor Sadiq Khan

The infiltration of Islam into western cultures continues as they take positions of power and further extend the Muslim reach.

Nigel Farage has accused Sadiq Khan of hypocrisy after the Mayor of London invited ambassadors from countries which impose immigration bans on Israelis to City Hall. At the meeting the Mayor slammed President Trump’s ‘cruel, prejudiced and counterproductive’ policy of banning immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries. But representatives from Bangladesh, Brunei, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Pakistan, Sudan, United Arab Emirates and Yemen – which do not allow entry to Israelis – were all welcomed at the reception last night. Former UKIP leader Mr Farage branded Mr Khan a hypocrite on Twitter and asked why he ‘did not oppose’ those bans.

It’s like we are living in a parallel universe. The media, once the filter on the political hype is busily amplifying the lies because anything that’s anti-Trump is justified. Why? Because Trump has called the media out as liars, and now it’s all on.

Mr Farage wrote on Twitter: ‘Why are there 11 diplomats from nations that ban Jewish Israelis at your meeting tonight? Why don’t you oppose them? Hypocrite.’ Mr Khan said before the meeting he would be speaking about why he opposed all immigration bans based on religion/nationality. According to the Evening Standard, he was due to make a speech about how the UK had a ‘responsibility to show moral leadership’. He was expected to say: ‘You don’t need me to tell you that there’s no contradiction between subscribing to Western values – of human rights, democracy, the rule of law and freedom of speech – and being a Muslim.

Oh PUH-LEASE… Democracy and Islam? Western values and Islam? Human rights and Islam? Freedom of speech and Islam?

It should concern any thinking human being that London elected this man as its mayor. There is a cancer in the United Kingdom. Who will cut it out?

– Daily Mail