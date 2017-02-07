Odds are that some ISIS personnel are back in the US right now

Rudaynah, 25, was set to arrive in the United States on Jan. 28 but got caught in the ban, which Jemal said he learned about while surfing the Web. He contacted the office of Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), who arranged for an immigration attorney to help with the case pro bono.

Jemal, 33, is a two-year medical student at the University of Illinois’s Rockford campus. He is a US citizen and has been here since 1999. He met his wife in Yemen through a family member, and the two married in 2011. Their daughter is a US citizen.

“All I wanted was to see my wife and daughter,” he said. “This is one of the greatest moments of my life. The ruling allowed me to see my wife. Finally, I have a chance to be a dad.

“I always believed in the foundations that this country was built on,” he said. “This is a reaffirmation of that.”

At Dulles International Airport, an elated Roslyn Sinha arrived on a flight from Dubai, anxious to join her husband, Neil, in Texas.

She landed at Dulles around 8 a.m. Sunday, emerging from the terminal almost two hours later without problem.

“Neil? Neil? Neil? They are not sending me to Dubai, Neil,” Sinha said, beaming as she spoke on the phone with her husband.

Sinha had been in Dubai visiting her ailing mother. She was in bed her first night in Dubai when she received a text from her husband just hours after Trump signed the executive order on Jan. 27. The 30-year-old former TV personality was born and raised in the United Arab Emirates, but the country’s rules require that she maintain a passport from Iraq, her parents’ native country. Iraq is one of the seven countries on the ban list, along with Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen .

With her green-card application pending and confusion mounting over who would be barred from the country, the newlywed scrambled to find a way back to her husband in the United States.

“I thought it was going to be over, I’m going to lose him,” Sinha recalled Sunday.

So she cut short her visit with her mother, who is partially paralysed after suffering strokes on Dec. 28.

“I cried when I left because I didn’t see her, I didn’t get to see her at all. I was awake at night calling lawyers, calling [US Citizenship and Immigration Services], calling airports trying to figure out how to get back to my husband,” Sinha said. “During the day, I was so exhausted.”