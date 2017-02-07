More people drowned than died on the roads this weekend

Perhaps there should be calls for the beaches to be fenced after this weekend.

A 70-year-old woman swept out to sea while walking along a West Coast beach is one of seven people killed in New Zealand waters over Waitangi weekend.

The woman was walking along the water’s edge near the mouth of the Kohaihai River, near Karamea, with her partner on Sunday when a large wave took the pair by surprise.

Retired Karamea fire station chief Ed Tinomana said he and friend Matthew Lowe used an inflatable rescue boat to search for the woman.

“It’s a big sea, we could of zipped around here, there and everywhere.”

A rescue helicopter spotted the woman’s body several kilometres north of where she was swept away and Tinomana and Lowe pulled her out of the water.

He said the area was well known to locals for having rough water.

“It was a big swell, you gotta have respect for it. They used to have signs up; it’s not the kind of beach you just go for a paddle in.”

He understood the couple were tourists staying in Karamea, and had been travelling in a campervan around New Zealand.

The woman’s death was one of seven over the long weekend as sweltering temperatures and clear skies saw beachgoers swarm to popular swimming spots.

Two women, four men and a 21-month-old boy died in water-related incidents across the country – triple the number of people who drowned during Waitangi weekend last year.

Just over a month into the year, New Zealand’s annual water death toll has already reached 18.