See, Bill, you just ruined it all by explaining

People, voters, were genuinely pleased when Bill English told Ngapuhi to go fly a kite.

Now he has ruined all that by explaining…apparently it is going to help Ngapuhi. He’s dictated his explanation to the ever present Audrey Young, who either seems to be the duty journalist or the go to person for Bill English.

Prime Minister Bill English believes his decision not to go to Waitangi this year will help the northern tribes of Nga Puhi to organise themselves for their Treaty of Waitangi negotiations.

He said that once the settlement – which could be worth over $200 million – was finalised, it could make a big difference to Waitangi Day in the north.

“My view is once they get sufficiently organised and united to pick up the settlement, it will flow directly through into Waitangi Day because they could really make a feature of it when they are an organised, cohesive and well-resourced outfit.”

What was happening at Te Tii Marae was a symptom of that underlying problem to organise, he told the Herald.

“I think the decision not to go is going to help.

“I think the decision of John [Key] not to go last year and me not to go this year is helping realise that it is all looking a bit obvious that they need to get better organised.”