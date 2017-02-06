Super Bowl LI

Not sure if this is of interest to the usual sport tragics among us, but the Super Bowl is one of those events that sits up on the annual calendar. Use any of these streams to follow along

http://bit.ly/2lcUklr http://bit.ly/2lcOf8f http://bit.ly/2jRYQEI

http://bit.ly/2kCXIcC http://bit.ly/2jS0UN5 http://bit.ly/2kHJdE1

And the comments are there for all the sarcy comments about how they manage to over-hype something. The half time shows, the wardrobe malfunctions, the 30 second ads that cost millions and millions… it’s capitalist consumerism at its best.