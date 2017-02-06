Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Super Bowl LI

by Whaleoil Staff on February 6, 2017 at 10:15am

Not sure if this is of interest to the usual sport tragics among us, but the Super Bowl is one of those events that sits up on the annual calendar.  Use any of these streams to follow along

http://bit.ly/2lcUklr    http://bit.ly/2lcOf8f    http://bit.ly/2jRYQEI

http://bit.ly/2kCXIcC    http://bit.ly/2jS0UN5    http://bit.ly/2kHJdE1

And the comments are there for all the sarcy comments about how they manage to over-hype something.  The half time shows, the wardrobe malfunctions, the 30 second ads that cost millions and millions… it’s capitalist consumerism at its best.

 

