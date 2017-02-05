Time to jump the shark

When I joined WO as a volunteer I asked Cam for the major dos and don’ts. He gave me some. And then added

And NO f______ cat pictures!

It’s been a standing joke ever since. Even to the point where one year I was going to lock him out of his own blog and exclusively run cat pictures for the morning of April 1st. Sadly, I didn’t have the bottle to carry out my nefarious plan. And now that I have the courage, the joke’s already known.

So how else can I push this any further? Have I reached peak-cat?

I don’t think so. Not yet. This has to be my best shot at it yet: