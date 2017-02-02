Some tips for subscribers who use their phones to view Whaleoil

For those of you who like to use your phone to view Whaleoil I have some newly learned tips to share with you all. Please share this information with others on Whaleoil if you come across someone experiencing problems in backchat or elsewhere.

When you want to login to Whaleoil on your smartphone…

1. Click the hamburger icon and the sidebar will pop out

2. You will then see the link to login

Once you have logged in select SAVE my details so you will not have to enter your password and username every time.

If any of you have any other tips that you have learned please share them in the comments as it may be different for different phones.