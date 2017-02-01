Trump to Acting Attorney General, “You’re Fired”

Acting Attorney General, Sally Yates told customs officials to disobey President Trump’s legal order regarding immigration and not unsurprisingly she was immediately sacked. You have heard of suicide by cop, well I think this is a resignation by insubordination. The silly snowflake wanted to go out looking like a bad ass for standing up to President Trump when all she really did was show that she puts her personal political views before democracy.
Statement on the Appointment of Dana Boente as Acting Attorney General
The acting Attorney General, Sally Yates, has betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States. This order was approved as to form and legality by the Department of Justice Office of Legal Counsel.
Ms. Yates is an Obama Administration appointee who is weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration.
It is time to get serious about protecting our country. Calling for tougher vetting for individuals travelling from seven dangerous places is not extreme. It is reasonable and necessary to protect our country.
Tonight, President Trump relieved Ms. Yates of her duties and subsequently named Dana Boente, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, to serve as Acting Attorney General until Senator Jeff Sessions is finally confirmed by the Senate, where he is being wrongly held up by Democrat senators for strictly political reasons.
“I am honored to serve President Trump in this role until Senator Sessions is confirmed. I will defend and enforce the laws of our country to ensure that our people and our nation are protected,” said Dana Boente, Acting Attorney General.
-fox news
Sally Yates in my mind is no different to these four women who felt that they had the right to do $10,000 worth of damage to other people’s property in order to express their political views.
Four North Carolina women were charged for allegedly painting anti-police, anti-Donald Trump and Black Lives Matter slogans on several businesses and a police car.
Boone police said Taryn Bledsoe, 22, Juliana Grainger, 22, Elizabeth Prier, 22, and Hannah Seay, 21, were arrested late last week. They were charged with seven counts of misdemeanor graffiti and one count of damaging personal property.
-fox news