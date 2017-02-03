Trump proposes “Bad Hombres” policy

Trump has gone all Clint Eastwood on Mexico.
President Donald Trump threatened his Mexican counterpart to send US troops across the border to stop “bad hombres down there”, according to The Associated Press.
AP reported Trump will issue US soldiers to enter Mexico unless the Mexican military does not do more to control them.
An excerpt of a transcript of the alleged conversation between the leaders was obtained by AP, who say the call took place Friday morning.
The phone call between the leaders was intended to patch things up between the new president and his ally.
The two have had a series of public spats over Trump’s determination to have Mexico pay for the planned border wall, something Mexico steadfastly refuses to agree to.
“You have a bunch of bad hombres down there,” Trump told Pena Nieto, according to the excerpt given to AP. “You aren’t doing enough to stop them. I think your military is scared. Our military isn’t, so I just might send them down to take care of it.”
I would absolutely love to see the Mexican drug cartels take on the US military. It would be like Rambo meets Desert Storm meets Survivor.
But it doesn’t quite align with Trumps previous statements that he doesn’t want to be the world’s policeman.
But in this case, he might just be offering the help a neighbour. Not something the media is reporting. They’re doing the usual.
The Mexican website, Aristegui Noticias, on Tuesday published a similar account of phone call, based on the reporting of journalist Dolia Estevez. The report described Trump as humiliating Pena Nieto in a confrontational conversation.
However, Mexico’s foreign relations department denies the account, saying AP’s report is based on lies.
“The assertions that you make about said conversation do not correspond to the reality of it,” the statement said.
“The tone was constructive and it was agreed by the presidents to continue working and that the teams will continue to meet frequently to construct an agreement that is positive for Mexico and for the United States.”
