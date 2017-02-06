If you want to know who rules you ask yourself who you cannot criticise

The French are already well on the way to becoming a Muslim caliphate as their harsh treatment of those who tell the truth about how Arab families raise their children is a strong indication that Muslims are already ruling them. In what has been called the French Inquisition or a jihad against the truth, a trial in France has been held to punish George Bensoussan who is a historian of Moroccan heritage. This is a man who has studied Moroccans and is an expert on their culture. Putting him on trial for making statements about Arab families is like putting a Science teacher on trial for making statements about the Periodic table.

What George Bensoussan said is something that everyone knows to be true. Socialists, however, are known for being more concerned about how they want the world to be rather than about how the world actually is. What Bensoussan said does not describe the kind of world they want in France even though it is exactly the kind of world they are living in.

So what this George Bensoussan say that resulted in him being put on trial?

“It is a shame to deny this taboo, namely that in the Arab families in France, and everyone knows it but nobody wants to say it, anti-Semitism is sucked with mother’s milk.”

…This witch-hunt against Bensoussan is symptomatic of the state of free speech today in France. Intellectual intimidation is the rule. Complaints are filed against everyone not saying that Muslims are the main victim of racism in France.

One of the most shocking aspects of this trial is that one of the organisations that turned on Bensoussan was the Jewish LICRA (International League against Racism and anti-Semitism.) It seems that all the Jews with brains have already fled France while those who remain have become Dhimmis, defending their Muslim overlords by pretending that the anti-Semitism against them isn’t a cultural thing that is taught to Arab children from the cradle.

…Not only did the Islamist CCIF and the Jewish LICRA unite against him, but also the French Human Rights League, SOS Racism and MRAP (Movement against Racism and for Friendship with People). Bensoussan is being prosecuted for remarks he made during a “France Culture” radio debate, about antisemitism among French Arabs: “An Algerian sociologist, Smaïn Laacher, with great courage, just said in a documentary aired on Channel 3: It is a shame to deny this taboo, namely that in the Arab families in France, and everyone knows it but nobody wants to say it, anti-Semitism is sucked with mother’s milk.”

The documentary that Bensoussan was referring to was called “Teachers in the Lost Territories of the Republic,” and was aired in October 2015, on Channel 3. In this documentary, Laacher, who is a French professor of Algerian origin, said: “Antisemitism is already awash in the domestic space… It… rolls almost naturally off the tongue, awash in the language… It is an insult. When parents shout at their children, when they want to reprimand them, they call them Jews. Yes. All Arab families know this. It is monumental hypocrisy not to see that this anti-Semitism begins as a domestic one.” No complaint was filed against Laacher. But as soon as Bensoussan, in the heat of a radio debate, referred to Arab anti-Smitism as “sucked in with mother’s milk”, CCIF, followed by all anti-racist associations, brought Bensoussan to supposed justice. Their accusation was simple: “mother’s milk” is not a metaphor for cultural anti-Semitism transmitted through education, but a genetic and “essentialist” accusation. It means: “all Arabs are anti-Semitic” — in other words, Bensoussan is a racist… -gatestoneinstitute.org