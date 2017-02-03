Whoops, oh dear, can I put in an order for 144 virgins please?

Oh dear what a terrible shame. Kids these days blow up so fast!

A senior ISIS bomb expert accidentally blew himself and a fellow terrorist up as they attempted to plant roadside explosives.

The bungling Islamic State militant, nicknamed Abu Abdullah, died alongside his companion in the town of Shirqat, Iraq.

He was part of one of the terror group’s top booby-trapping cells and has been actively involved in bombings in recent months.

A source told Alsumaria News Abu Abdullah was a second-tier ISIS leader, according to Iraqi News.

Local news outlets reported the death had been confirmed by a security official.

As they come under increasing pressure from coalition forces who are attempting to liberate terrorists-held areas in the Middle East, hapless jihadis appear to be helping out their opposition.