The word for today is…

chorea (noun) – Any of various disorders of the nervous system marked by involuntary, jerky movements, especially of the arms, legs, and face, and by incoordination.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : 1806, from Modern Latin chorea Sancti Viti “St. Vitus dance” (originally a mass hysteria in 15th century Europe characterised by uncontrolled dancing); from Latin chorea “a dance,” from Greek khoreia “dance”. Extension to the nerve disorder is from 1620s.