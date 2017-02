The word for today is…

doublespeak (noun) – (Government, Politics & Diplomacy) the practice of using ambiguous language regarding political, military, or corporate matters in a deliberate attempt to disguise the truth

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : 1957, from double + speak, coined on model of doublethink in Orwell’s “Nineteen Eighty-Four” (the language in that book was Newspeak).