They yelled out “Allahu Akbar” but their crimes had nothing to do with a loving God

As they were jailed for eighty years for sexually abusing young girls including one who became pregnant at just 12, after being groomed with alcohol and drugs, members of a Muslim child sex gang based in Rotherham shouted out “Allahu Akbar.” One of the most shocking things about their crimes is how long they were able to get away with them. Authorities were alerted to their activities in 1997 but appallingly these evil men were not brought to justice until twenty years later.

Look at the timeline. It reveals that the fear of all those involved that they might be seen as racist or Islamophobic allowed these disgusting predators to do whatever they liked to vulnerable young girls in Rotherham for two decades despite the authorities being alerted time and time again to their activities. It is a chilling reminder that political correctness is dangerous. It protects those who do evil because those who should be stopping evil are more concerned with how things appear rather than how things actually are.

TIMELINE: THE ROTHERHAM SEX SCANDAL

1997: Following social workers concerns about child sex abuse in Rotherham, a youth project is set up to work with youngsters aged 11 to 25. 1999: Police begin to investigate complaints of abuse against girls as young as 11, although some reports are never finalised or made public. 2002: A draft Home Office report into child sexual exploitation mentions a ‘high prevalence of young women being coerced and abused through prostitution’ in the South Yorkshire town. It suggested there were more than 270 victims of abuse. 2003: South Yorkshire Police report found a ‘significant number of girls and some boys who are being sexually exploited’ in Rotherham. 2008: Operation Central investigation launched by the police, Rotherham Council and other agencies to crack down on the problem. 2010: Eight men were tried at Sheffield Crown Court for a series of sexual offences against young girls. Five men – Zafran Ramzan, Razwan Razaq, Umar Razaq, Adil Hussain and Mohsin Khan – were convicted and jailed for raping girls as young as 12. 2012: Rotherham Council identifies more than 50 possible victims of abuse and the Home Affairs Select Committee criticises South Yorkshire Police for its handling of the case. 2014: HASC concludes both the police and council ‘ignored evidence about the scale of the abuse’ An independent inquiry led by Prof Alexis Jay that concludes the number of children abused between 1997 and 2013 was ‘at least’ 1,400, with victims ‘as young as 11’. 2015: Up to 300 suspects are identified by police with several arrests made. 2016: In February brothers Arshid, 40, Bannaras, 36, and Basharat Hussain, 39, their uncle Qurban Ali, 53, and two women – Karen MacGregor, 59, and Shelley Davis, 40, all found guilty of historic sexual abuse against women now aged in their 30s. In November, the last of the four brothers, Sageer Hussain, was also jailed for ‘degrading and violent’ sexual offences against youngsters, along with seven of his associates. 2017: In February, brothers Basharat Dad, 32, Nasar Dad, 36, both from Rotherham, and Tayab Dad, 34, of Tinsley, Sheffield, were jailed for sex offences along with Matloob Hussain, 41, Mohammed Sadiq, 40, both from Rotherham, and Amjad Ali, of Worksop, Nottinghamshire. …The sentencing marks the end of a series of three major trials after a report on child sexual exploitation in Rotherham revealed that more than 1,400 youngsters had been groomed, trafficked and raped in the town over a 16-year period. It has led to 18 people being jailed for sentences totalling more than 280 years. There were emotional and chaotic scenes at Sheffield Crown Court after two of the latest defendants shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ as they were led from the dock. As their supporters began shouting down into the court, one of the victims shouted back ‘justice is served’ as police moved into the public gallery. …The girl’s pregnancy made headlines in 2001 when she was portrayed as one of Britain’s youngest ever mothers. Although five men were arrested, there were no prosecutions at the time after the victim told police she could not say which of the men she had had sex with was the father.

That is an incredible statement when we all know that a simple DNA test could have easily answered that question. It is also an incredible statement given that she was only eleven years old when she was impregnated. All of the men who raped her should have been arrested and charged as paedophiles regardless of whether or not they were the biological father of her child. This is an inditement on all the authorities involved and reveals a total failure to protect Rotherham girls from a Muslim child sex gang.

…The judge said: ‘As a result of what happened to her, her childhood and adolescence was taken from her. ‘She remarkably transformed her life from thereon, putting her own child first. ‘Hers is a tale of the most astonishing dedication and bravery.’ …The victim, in a statement read to the court, said: ‘Being raped so many times I hadn’t any idea who the biological father was. ‘There’s evil and truly evil people in the world. I feel my child was the product of pure evil. ‘I was drawn into a world of fear, rape and horrific abuse. I lost my childhood at the hands of those men. She described how she was shunned by many in her community who called her worse things than ‘dirty, cheap slag’. She said: ‘No-one understood. No-one wanted to understand. ‘I felt lost, isolated, trapped, ashamed and completely worthless. ‘I was completely owned by these dirty old men who would do with me whatever then wanted, whenever they wanted. ‘I now have a young daughter coming up to the age where Bash and his brother made me do these awful things. My greatest fear in life is that someone like them will take her away and make her do terrible things as they made me do.’ …The investigation that resulted in today’s sentences, called Operation Thunder, is the last into CSE in Rotherham to be led by police. The National Crime Agency (NCA) has taken over all historic Rotherham CSE investigations with a team of more than 100 working on over a dozen inquiries. Last year, the NCA said it had engaged with 133 victims and survivors but investigators were confident that Prof Jay was right when she said in her report that the total was around 1,400. The agency said it was looking at hundreds of potential suspects. Speaking outside court on Thursday, Detective Chief Inspector Martin Tate, from South Yorkshire Police, said: ‘This is our third significant inquiry into child sexual exploitation in Rotherham and, with the lengthy jail terms handed down to these individuals today, we have now put 18 criminals behind bars for over 280 years. ‘Following the successes achieved, we will now continue to move forward using the learning and best practice we have acquired over the last few years, through work done with our brave victims, their families and partnership agencies, to apply this practice to future investigations. ‘I’d encourage any victims and survivors out there who are yet to come forward to please get in touch or tell someone you trust. Officers and specialist support agencies are here to listen, to investigate and to bring perpetrators of this heinous crime before the courts.’ -dailymail.co.uk