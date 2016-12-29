The 2016 crimes and related issues that got attention

- Some 500 cows mysteriously vanished from an Ashburton property in August, leaving the farmer, police and the public udderly confused. In the end, it appeared the herd had been shuffled away piecemeal and no culprit was found.
- The year brought closure to the David Bain saga, with the government giving Bain – acquitted of the 1995 killings of his family after serving 13 years in jail – an $925,000 “ex-gratia” payment but denying him compensation after a six-year process marred in controversy.
- For his 21 years behind bars after a wrongful conviction for the killing of Susan Burdett, Teina Pora was granted $2.5 million compensation. He’s now seeking a review of the government decision to not include inflation in his payout.
- Protests were sparked across the country when David Haerewa and Tania Shailer were offered deals to plead to manslaughter over the killing of three-year-old Moko Rangitoheriri. The pair were each given a 17-year sentence and have appealed.
- Evelyn Sen, 44, was found not guilty of murder by way of insanity after admitting to fatally poising her four-year-old daughter Maggie Renee Watson in Auckland’s Onehunga because she thought she was saving the child from demonic possession
- Remuera jogger Jo Pert’s killer, Tevita Filo, was also found insane after a court heard believed he was living in a computer program. It was then revealed police caught Filo, with a knife, stalking a couple the night before Pert’s death , but let him go.
- Levin schoolboy Alex Fisher’s half-brother Eric Baden McIsaac, 26, admitted to murdering the 10-year-old last year and was sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 14 years.
Not a lot of satisfaction in any of those.
– NZN via Yahoo! News
