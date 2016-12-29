2017 NZer of the year? That’s getting in early

Anyone from 2016 that you think should have made the list?

Is someone with a CNZM and QSM really in need for another award? I mean, he’s an icon and all that, but just how far can you push the fact someone writes a poem?

And what about people that simply are running a company? They may be running it well, but what qualifies them to be NZer of the year?

Should this list not be made up with people’s that we do not already know?

People that fly rescue helicopters? People that fund raised and tirelessly worked to get a $1.5 club room built in bumscratch nowhere NZ? People that take a dozen elderly for a weekend trip every other weekend, pay for the petrol and never want any thanks?