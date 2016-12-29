2017 NZer of the year? That’s getting in early

The New Zealander of the Year Awards Office is pleased to announce the 10 people being considered for the 2017 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Award.
They are:
– Graeme Dingle ONZM, MBE (Gisborne)
– Major Campbell Roberts (Wellington)
– Mike King (Papatoetoe)
– Taika Waititi (Piha)
– Karen Walker CNZM (Auckland Central)
– Phillip Mills (Herne Bay, Auckland)
– Mere Berryman ONZM (Hamilton)
– Dr. Malcolm Legget (Meadowbank, Auckland)
– Minnie Baragwanath MNZM (Auckland Central)
– Sam Hunt CNZM, QSM (Kaipara)
Anyone from 2016 that you think should have made the list?
Is someone with a CNZM and QSM really in need for another award? I mean, he’s an icon and all that, but just how far can you push the fact someone writes a poem?
And what about people that simply are running a company? They may be running it well, but what qualifies them to be NZer of the year?
Should this list not be made up with people’s that we do not already know?
People that fly rescue helicopters? People that fund raised and tirelessly worked to get a $1.5 club room built in bumscratch nowhere NZ? People that take a dozen elderly for a weekend trip every other weekend, pay for the petrol and never want any thanks?
