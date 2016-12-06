6 best apps for 2016. Do you even have any of them?

An app that knows where I’m going, where I’m staying, and suggests what to do when I’m on vacation, without me even inputting one word into the application. Sounds creepy, but I was sold.

It is the holy grail to be in the customer’s pocket, eyes and ears no matter where they go. And the fun part is, a lot of times, you don’t mind. The secret is finding the right balance.

If you haven’t checked out Google Trips, go download it now. It’s free. The app works best if you’re a Google user, since Google taps into your e-mail primarily to put together all your travel info in one place. It knows, for instance, that I’m planning a visit to Zion National Park in January, when I’m arriving and where I’m staying. That’s great. I don’t have to search through Gmail to find the reservation info.

On one hand it’s creepy, on the other, a genuine digital assistant. The kind of ‘robot’ we’ve been wanting watching SciFi movies.

For the other five apps, watch the vid.

– USA Today