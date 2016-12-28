About: Sports Quiz

by Hooker Phil

It has been an interesting 5 weeks since I took over the Sports Quiz from Nigel in order too continue its weekly spot.

There was no brief, I made my own simply to keep it interesting, involve lots of different sports, a bit of trivia type and hopefully give some enjoyment as readers battled themselves each week.

I had noted that Carl is an excellent quizzer frequently getting 10/10 and being able to correct any perceived inaccuracies. I therefore set a small self target of increasing the questions to 15 and that it would have some difficult questions which because of the differing sports should ensure – no maximum scores. With the few scores that are posted under comments no one appears to have achieved the maximum. Perhaps a slight easing up of the difficulty may be in order but minor sports are always going to be difficult for most casual sports readers.

So far 18 different sports have had questions (80) about them, 22 rugby and 15 cricket topics being mostly used. Interestingly enough though the answer that achieved the highest success rate was concerning which team Steve Adams plays for – O.C.T. – with 91% followed by Shane Van Gissenburg winning the car series – 88% and Rosburg being the Formula One World Champion 87%.

The highest correct rugby answer was Beauden Barrett being the International Player of the Year with 85% and England holding 2nd. Ranking in the world at 84%.

How important is Rugby?, perhaps not as much as we are led to believe by the sports writers. 78% knew that the Hurricanes won the 2016 Super Rugby Competition, 74% that Canterbury won the NPC and 71% that Canterbury currently hold the Ranfurly Shield. Down to 56% that North Harbour won the NPC Division2 final.

I have to admit I put in some to trap the unwary – name recognition is not necessarily the obvious answer. In a question about which current jockey had stood himself down following a betting enquiry Lester Piggott the great British jockey received a 87% vote. Poor bloke, he is now 81 and finally retired from riding in 1995 – 31 years ago. Likewise looking for the Four Times World Speedway Champion the inclusion of six times Champion Ivan Mauger attracted 78% while the correct four times champion Barry Briggs only received 12%. As a long time Christchurch Speedway fan and having seen all these riders I would guess that a lot of New Zealanders would have seen very little speedway.

It also might have been just a little sneaky to put Lazarus (50%) in as an answer as the winner of the Inter Dominion Pacing just held in Perth. He did win the New Zealand Cup in November but didn’t actually go to Perth.

I’m not sure that W/O readers are all that interested in football either – only 31% picked Brazil as the current No 1 team and 16% had Team Wellington leading the national league. 50% did have Real Madrid as the World Club Winners.

74% picked both Sam Whitelock as the Crusaders captain for 2017 and Colin Cooper as the Chiefs coach for 2018. I loved the 6% who had Todd Blackadder as the Chiefs Coach.

Any comments would be welcomed, in the meantime I am finding I am reading a lot more sports results and minor competition than I ever used to.

I do have a subtle sense of humour, if I have the opportunity to stick the boot into certain rugby teams – I will but of course no one will ever guess I have red and black blood in my veins.

Hooker Phil

PS: I really thought that Rudolph leading the foggy Christmas Eve sleigh race would be the first 100% answer – no, he was only 58%

Then one foggy Christmas Eve

Santa came to say

“Rudolph, with your nose so bright

Won’t you guide my sleigh tonight?”

Perhaps we don’t know the Christmas Carols as well as I thought.