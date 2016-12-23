And let’s be careful out there

As our readers are generally older and wiser, it probably means this advice isn’t necessary. But we like you to all come back for an exciting 2017, so…

The official holiday period on New Zealand’s roads begins [today] at 4pm … and runs through to 6am on January 4. Last summer, 12 people died and 71 were seriously injured on the country’s road over Christmas and New Year. The Automobile Association says being prepared will reduce the chances of someone becoming a road crash statistic. AA spokesman Dylan Thomsen says people get frazzled in the hotter weather and with the extra traffic congestion. “Their attention can be distracted with the pressures of getting ready for the holiday, tying up loose ends at work, or simply relaxing,” he said. “We all know there are risks when we cut corners. Follow the safety basics and reduce your chance of being in a crash.”

On the good side: no silly 1 km/h “tolerance” limits, so no need to look at the speedo every 15 seconds.

Another good tip is to leave enough space. Set your mind on the fact the journey may take 10-20 minutes longer, but you’ll reduce the risks by 95% if you’re not constantly pushing to overtake anyone that’s not overtaking you.

Remember: This is the time of the year the hard working, over-stressed, tired people take to the roads. A lot of them aren’t used to driving long distances between towns and cities. Especially when there is heavy traffic. So you may be fine, but everyone else is a potential “last thing you say before you died”.

Better a little late then dead on time.