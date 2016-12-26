I bet it felt good, but I suspect the courts won’t see it as a proportional response

Barry Hart says dumping 40 tonnes of “the smelliest dirt he could find” outside a Sandringham cafe, Auckland, made his Christmas.

“We also intend to go in and take out all our drainage that hasn’t been paid for – so all the pipes and what have you that are now under a building,” Hart said, quoted by Fairfax Media.

Hart says this is an “ongoing fight” and promises to continue to “tip waste and soil” on the property, “for as long as it takes to get them to pay our account”.

He says he began working with the cafe owner in January and gave him a warning over the unpaid bills six weeks ago but, so far, has not seen any money.

Jasmeet Kaur, wife of the cafe owner, is quoted by Fairfax Media saying Hart and his company are “just idiots”.