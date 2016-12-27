Betty Windsor comes good

She may be as old as time itself, but she clearly has full command of her faculties.

It has been revealed that the Queen backed Brexit.

The Queen said that Britain should “just get on with” leaving the European Union at a private lunch before the referendum, the BBC has claimed.

Laura Kuenssberg, the BBC’s political Editor, revealed that one of her sources told her the Queen suggested that leaving the EU would not be a “problem”.

However she said that she was unable to stand the story up and The Sun newspaper later published it in March under the headline “Queen backs Brexit”.

The claim caused a huge row with Buckingham Palace, which said that the headline was “misleading”. However Ms Kuenssberg said: “In a casual chat with one of my contacts, they said ‘Do you know what?

“At some point this is going to come out, and I’m telling you now and I don’t know if the BBC would touch it, but the Queen told people at a private lunch that she thinks that we should leave the EU’. Apparently at this lunch she said ‘I don’t see why we can’t just get out. What’s the problem?’

“My jaw hit the floor. Very sadly, I only had one source. I spent the next few days trying to prove it. I couldn’t find the evidence. Lo and behold, a couple of months later, someone else did. Of course then ensued a huge row between that newspaper and the Palace over what had really been said or not said.

“There were lots of moments in the referendum campaign but for me that was one when my jaw did hit the floor. Very frustratingly, the story did eventually emerge, whether it was true or not.”