That’s the last cartoon for a few weeks. I would like to thank BoomSlang, Roger and SonovaMin for another superb year of cartoons. Sadly not too much to go on, but due to the changes in politics over the last few weeks I suspect 2017 is going to be a cartoonist’s dream.

Thank a lot fellas. Enjoy your break, and see you all in 2017.

– Team WO